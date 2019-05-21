Worthington has decided to move its 911 and dispatching services to the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center in Dublin.

The NRECC is operated by Dublin and serves the cities of Dublin, Hilliard and Upper Arlington and Norwich and Washington townships, according to Robyn Stewart, Worthington’s assistant city manager.

Worthington City Council on May 20 voted 7-0 to approve an authorizing resolution.

The resolution authorizes City Manager Matt Greeson to enter into a contract with the NRECC to take 911 calls and provide dispatching services, according to Worthington spokeswoman Anne Brown.

“City officials will continue to work with the city of Dublin to finalize the contract,” Brown said. “While the contract and agreement details are being finalized, the city will continue to provide 911 dispatching services in our existing communications center for the next 16 months.”

The transition is expected to be in place for fire and EMS dispatching in July 2020 and police dispatching in September 2020, she said.

Brown said although calls would be handled outside the city, Worthington police and fire personnel would respond to emergencies and all numbers would stay the same, including the nonemergency numbers: 614-885-4463 for police and 614-885-7640 for fire.

According to city documents, the recommendation to join the NRECC was made after an analysis conducted by Worthington Division of Police Chief Jerry Strait, Worthington Division of Fire & EMS Chief John Bailot and Assistant Chief Mark Zambito, city finance director Scott Bartter, personnel director Lori Trego, Greeson and Stewart. The analysis was presented to City Council in April.

Brown, Greeson and Stewart have said the recommendation was based on many factors, which include the challenges of keeping up with technology and providing a high level of service.

Through community events that the city has held, interest from residents has been high and the response has been positive, Stewart said.

According to the analysis, the cost of joining the NRECC was expected to be “in the range” of about $1.2 million after the first year of transition. This would include $800,000 for the NRECC to provide services, $220,000 for administrative-support positions and one-time costs of $550,000 anticipated for software modifications, changes to the entrance of the Worthington police station, a kiosk to process mayor’s-court payments after hours and a new alerting system for the fire station.

Stewart said the financial agreement would be determined each year based on a joint budget developed by an executive committee comprising chiefs from each NRECC department. It would be adopted by Dublin City Council.

Worthington has operated a communications center at the police station at 6555 Worthington Galena Road with six full-time and seven part-time dispatchers, Stewart said.

In comparison, the NRECC is staffed by one bureau director, one operations manager, four communications supervisors, 25 communications technicians and one computer-aided manager, according to the City Council presentation in April.

Stewart said the NRECC was expected to hire eight staff members if Worthington joined.

Greeson previously told ThisWeek that Worthington would have a few administrative-support positions available and the NRECC has committed to a closed hiring process, allowing current dispatchers to be hired if they fit the qualifications.

The cost of operating the local communications center in 2020 is expected to be about $1.5 million, the city’s analysis said. The total 2018 costs were almost $1.36 million.

According to the city’s analysis, the NRECC’s operating budget for 2020 is projected to be just over $1.7 million.

