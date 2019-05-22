TOPS Club, Inc. is a nonprofit, noncommercial support and accountability group for individuals interested in losing weight and maintaining their weight loss for a lifetime.



Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more at weekly meetings.



There are TOPS chapters in and around Portage and Summit counties including Ravenna, Randolph (Mogadore), Stow, Streetsboro and Cuyahoga Falls. There is an annual fee of $32 with weekly dues of about $1. For more information, call Laurene Neval at 216-832-1106, email huey15@roadrunner.com or visit www.tops.org.



• St. Joseph Child Care, 2617 Waterloo Road, Mogadore (Randolph); Mondays, 6/6:30 p.m. (weigh in start time/meeting start time)



• Streetsboro Church of Christ, 1386 Russell Drive, Fellowship Hall, Streetsboro; Tuesdays, 9:30/10 a.m.



• Portage Community Chapel, 6490 S.R. 14, Upper Level, Ravenna; Tuesdays, 5:20/6 p.m.



• Maplewood Christian Church, 7300 S.R. 88, Fellowship Hall, Ravenna; Thursdays, 9/10 a.m.



• Holy Family Church, 3179 Kent Road (lower church hall), Stow; Wednesdays, 5:30/6 p.m.