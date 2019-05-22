NEW PHILADELPHIA — Buckeye Career Center has named the May Student of the Month recipients. Two high school students were chosen for the honor for demonstrating May’s core value of innovation/adaptability. An adult education student was also selected.



May’s female Student of the Month is Medical Assisting senior Leigh Ann Williams, of Garaway. Williams, of Dundee, works at Park Village Southside and has volunteered for her church. She has also competed in the state golf tournament four times. Williams enjoys working, fishing, and golfing with her grandfather. She is a member of HOSA Future Health Professionals and plans to work fulltime following graduation. Williams is the daughter of Crystal Williams and Tim Williams.



May’s Male Student of the Month is Outdoor Power senior Grayson Wagoner, of Newcomerstown. Wagoner works at Ohio Valley Boats and attends church at The Light in the Valley. Wagoner plays baseball for Newcomerstown and enjoys sports, riding dirt bikes and spending time with his family. He has competed at the Ohio SkillsUSA Championships and plans to join the United States Air Force upon graduation.



May’s Adult Education Student of the Month is Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy student Will Love, of Tuscarawas. Love is an Indian Valley graduate and works for the Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court. He attends Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison, where he also serves as a volunteer. Love enrolled in the OPOTA program for one main reason. "Buckeye offered an adult education program that allowed me to complete my goal of becoming a law enforcement officer," said Love. Upon graduation, he plans to apply for employment at the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.



The three were honored at the May Buckeye Career Center Board of Education meeting and received photo banners to commemorate the honor. High school students also received $25 gift certificates to the Joe Carlisle Café & Marketplace, courtesy of Skyline Homes.