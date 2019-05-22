The M at Miranova restaurant will close after dinner service Saturday, May 25, for a three-week remodeling of the restaurant.

Representatives of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, which owns the fine-dining restaurant at 2 Miranova Place in downtown Columbus, said they intend to reopen with a fresh look and menu June 18, according to a press release.

M, which will celebrate its 18th anniversary in July, will offer a new tasting menu when the renovation is complete, the release said.

