Pelotonia on the Patio on June 6 will celebrate the Columbus-based charity bicycle tour and nonprofit organization that raises money for cancer research at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

The annual fundraising event two months ahead of Pelotonia, which is scheduled Aug. 2 to 4, will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at Express Live! at 405 Neil Ave. in Columbus.

It will feature live music from performers Rebel Rae and RIVVRS.

“Pelotonia on the Patio is always an exciting night where the community gathers to celebrate the start of the summer season as we recruit more participants and raise additional funds for our collective mission,” Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman said. “It is a great evening whereby our supporters can generate money for their fundraising commitments by inviting their friends and family to join them.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to meet new members of the community who aren’t as familiar with Pelotonia.”

Tickets cost $20, and $10 of each ticket can be donated back to a Pelotonia participant of one’s choice when tickets are purchased online or at the door. Tickets include beer, wine and soft drinks.

You do not have to be a Pelotonia participant to participate.

Tickets may be purchased at ticketbud.com.

