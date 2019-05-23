Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for May 23-30.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Reptiles and Amphibians from Around the World, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25-27 at the Nature Center. Guests can see and touch these cold-blooded animals, both native and exotic.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Turtle Time, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 23 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 6-12 can celebrate Turtle Day by meeting the Nature Center turtles.

Centipedes and Millipedes, 2 p.m. May 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how to find and identify these many-legged insect relatives.

Sunday in the Swamp, 1 to 3 p.m. May 26 at the Nature Center. Guests can scoop up slimy critters from a buttonbush swamp.

Art in the Park: Nature Painting, 7 p.m. May 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how to paint a simple scene inspired by spring. Materials will be provided.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Preschool: Froggy Fun, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 23 at the Blendon Woods Group Shelter. Guests can discover these amphibians while trying to catch tadpoles.

Bird Songs, 8 a.m. May 26 at the Nature Center. Guests can use their ears to identify birds on a 1.5-mile hike.

Memorial Day Celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can cook a hotdog, play yard games, splash in the creek and join a naturalist for a 1.5-mile hike.

Homeschool: A-Maze-Ing Mammals, 10 a.m. May 29 and 1 p.m. May 30 at the Blendon Woods Group Shelter. Guests ages 6 and older can learn about mammal skull and pelt features with a maze.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

For Families: Farm Life in the 1880s, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30 at the Shelter House. Guests can visit with farm animals from Slate Run Farm and try activities and games from the past.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

Lunchtime Chat: Beekeeping, noon May 23 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can pack a lunch and learn more about beekeeping.

Family Fun Night, 7 to 9 p.m. May 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can make s'mores around the campfire and learn about nature at night through crafts and activities.

Fishing with the Rangers, 2 to 4 p.m. May 26 at the Dragonfly Day Camp. Guests ages 6-17 can try their hand at catching fish in the pond. Poles and bait will be provided.

Creature Feature: Reptiles, 2 to 2:30 p.m. May 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can visit with turtles and snakes and learn how the park takes care of these animals.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, 8 p.m. to midnight May 24 at the Climbing Wall. The climbing wall will stay open until midnight. The park will provide four auto belays, but guests should bring their own climbing harness.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Movie in the Park: Lego Batman, 8 p.m. May 25 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can enjoy bat-themed activities before watching "The Lego Batman Movie." Rated PG. The movie will begin at dark. Attendees should bring their own seating.

Holiday Tram Tour, noon May 27 at the Maple Grove Bulletin Board. Guests can hop aboard the tram for a tour of the park.

Preschoolers: Tram-N-Tweet, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 29-30 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Area. Guests can learn about birds while on a tram tour of the park.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Toy Boat Building, 1 to 3 p.m. May 26-27 at the Farmhouse. Guests can build a simple wooden boat to sail on the pond.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Barking and Breakfast, 9 a.m. May 25 at the Confluence Area. Guests can enjoy breakfast snacks with their dog and then take a 3-mile walk.

Float on the Pond, 1 to 3 p.m. May 25 and 27 at the Heron Pond. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on Heron Pond. Children must be at least 40-inches tall to ride.

