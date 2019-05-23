Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown will be sticking around a while.

The board of education voted unanimously May 22 to approve a five-year contract with him.

Brown still had one year remaining on his current contract, but officials said getting a new agreement in place now will allow for “continuity in leadership.”

The new contract takes effect Aug. 1, 2020 and runs through July 31, 2025.

Under the terms, Brown’s base salary will increase from $165,000 to $175,099 annually, with 2% increases every August.

It also includes a monthly allowance of $590 for “mileage, home office laptop, printer, and (internet) connectivity.” Brown also will receive 25 vacation days per year and a district-issued cellphone.

The district will make a $15,000 annual contribution to an annuity plan and pay 100% of the cost of the health-, vision-, dental- and life-insurance plans, which district communications director Valerie Wunder said is valued at $22,120.

Board members cited the district’s new 9X Freshman Impact curriculum and expanded services for the social and emotional needs of students as examples of Brown’s “forward thinking.”

“He’s been attracting attention in a good way and there’s bound to be some interest from other (districts). We think Mr. Brown has a lot of work left to do here,” board member Neil Whitman said.

Brown said calculations show about 97% of Reynoldsburg High School seniors graduated this year but there is work to be done.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity and the trust that you’ve given to our team,” he told the board. “I’m humbled and honored every time I walk through the city and I’m excited about the work every day, even on days when I’m tired. We have so many good contributors to our community and I can never say enough about our kids.”

Board Vice President Debbie Dunlap said hiring Brown was a “purposeful process.”

“There was no time to sit back – we had some very stiff charges that we wanted accomplished,” Dunlap said. “In order for this district to move forward … we need that continuous leadership. We would really like you here another five years to continue this vision.”

Prior to coming to Reynoldsburg, Brown was deputy superintendent in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

