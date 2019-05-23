The Worthington Inn, a central Ohio landmark for almost two centuries, is for sale.

The inn, at 649 High St., has been listed by NAI Ohio Equities for $3.9 million.

The property consists of 14,000 square feet of retail and office space over four floors. Much of the building, erected in 1831, was converted a dozen years ago into 11 residential condominiums, which are not part of the property listing.

The Worthington Inn restaurant closed Dec. 31. At that time, owners said they planned to convert the second- and third-floor restaurant space into office and retail space while remodeling the first-floor and lower-level restaurant.

According to the listing, the space this year “was redeveloped into four levels of office, retail and restaurant space. The renovated units feature abundant natural light, wood plank flooring, gas fireplaces and generous ceiling heights.”

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

