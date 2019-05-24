In growing numbers, Delaware County residents who want a beer are ordering the Great Stoutdoors or Ill Manna Slamma instead of a Budweiser.

Such distinctive names are among trademarks at 10 county craft wineries and breweries, which are promoted in Destination Delaware County Ohio's recently completed Vine & Bine Trail brochure.

Joan Ayscue, communications assistant for Destination Delaware County, said craft wineries and breweries have "exploded" in Ohio the past few years.

"Delaware County has quite a few that have done very well," she said. "They have great products and we want to highlight our businesses here."

Vine and bine refers to the plants that grow grapes and hops, respectively -- basic ingredients in wine and beer.

Among the trail stops is Blend of Seven Winery, 1400 Stratford Road, which also is an example of a local craft spirits success story.

Sandi Weddington said her family began producing wine at home, which housed the business for about 18 months.

They next operated a dedicated commercial site on London Road for three years before moving to Stratford Road four years ago.

The latter move brought back to life the building that earlier housed the Branding Iron restaurant, which sat empty for more than a decade before Blend of Seven moved in, Weddington said.

Blend of Seven has a food menu, outdoor patios and a private room. Its only alcoholic beverages are the roughly 30 varieties of wine it produces.

Creative product names are a tradition among craft wineries and breweries, a tradition Blend of Seven also enjoys, Weddington said.

One example is its LANA wine, a dry white. LANA is an acronym for the first names of Weddington's granddaughters: London, Alli, Nevaeh and Addi.

She also has five grandsons. To represent them, she said, the family selected a wine name that jokingly describes them: Trouble.

Ill Mannered Brewing Co. opened more than three years ago and has been at 38 Grace Drive in Powell for a year, said Tom Ayers, one of its owners.

Ill Mannered is "absolutely pleased" with the level of business it's been doing, he said.

Ayers said the brewery produces about 60 different beers, with 15 on tap at any given time.

Its beer names include Pseudo Insubordination, Powell! Right In The Kisser and Ill Manna Slamma.

The brewery has a large patio, a covered porch and a fire pit, he said. Its kitchen produces appetizers and a food truck usually is parked next to the patio.

Old Dog Alehouse & Brewery opened in November at 13 W. William St. in Delaware.

Jessica Spann, one of its owners, said Old Dog brews India pale ale, red ale, stout and kolsch with names such as Guv'Nah, Snake Eater and Tasso's Watchtower.

The brewery also has a kitchen with lunch and dinner menus and a liquor license covering the sale of all spirits, Spann said.

"The feedback we've gotten from our beer has been great," she said. "Delaware is a great town to visit, walk around and visit the different places."

Those places include three other downtown Delaware craft spirit locations also on the Vine & Bine Trail: Oak & Brazen Wine Co., 38 E. Winter St.; Restoration Brew Worx, 25 N. Sandusky St.; and Staas Brewing Co., 31 W. Winter St.

A recent addition in Powell is Nocterra Brewing Co., which opened in February at 41 Depot St.

"It's been going great," co-owner James Knott said. "People are really responding to the quality and flavor of our beer."

Nocterra sells only the beer it brews and has plenty of brewing capacity to meet the demand, Knott said.

The brewery offers snacks, typically has a food truck outside and is close to businesses that deliver food. Customers also are invited to bring their own food, he said.

Nocterra uses outdoor-themed names for its beers, he said.

One example is Beta Flash, which is rock-climbing jargon for smoothly ascending a new climbing route on the first try.

Other names include Trail Break, The Great Stoutdoors and Terra Noir among the selection of ales, stouts and lagers available.

Rounding out the Vine & Bine Trail are Olentangy River Brewing Co. at 303 Green Meadows Drive S. in Lewis Center; Soine Vineyards Winery, 3510 Clark Shaw Road in Powell; and Powell Village Winery at 50 S. Liberty St. in Powell.

Ayscue said print copies of the Vine & Bine Trail brochure are available at each of the participating stops and other local businesses. A digital copy can be downloaded from the Destination Delaware County website, visitdelohio.com.

Destination Delaware County was founded 22 years ago as the Convention and Visitors Bureau, she said, and is funded by a countywide bed tax.

"Our goal to make sure our residents know what Delaware County has to offer (and) bring in visitors and tourists for overnight stays to enjoy what we residents get to enjoy on a daily basis," Ayscue said.

Destination Delaware County has a Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram accounts, she said, and also updates a printed visitors guide each year.

That guide is placed at hotels and visitors centers around the state, she said.

Destination Delaware County also sponsors booths at different events around the county, and helps with the staging of Delaware's annual Ironman Triathlon, she said.

