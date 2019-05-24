Delaware police charged a driver with mishandling a firearm and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop in the first block of North Sandusky Street at 9:14 p.m. May 19, according to reports.

Three men also were cited for possession of marijuana in two separate traffic stops in May.

One man was cited during a stop on U.S. Route 23 North at 9:44 a.m. May 18. Two more were cited during a stop at London Road and Washington Street at 10:14 p.m. May 16.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A Marion resident reported the theft of a cellphone in the 800 block of Houk Road at 1:43 p.m. May 19.

* Prescription medication was stolen from the 400 block of South Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 11:53 a.m. May 17.

* A warrant was issued for a male suspect after a woman and girl were injured in a domestic-violence incident on the city's west side reported at 10:04 a.m. May 18.

* A fraudulent check was passed in the first block of East Winter Street, reported at 2:22 p.m. May 16.

* Two counterfeit $20 bills were passed at a business in the 1100 block of Columbus Pike, reported at 2:18 a.m. May 15.

* A man was bitten by a loose dog in the 1400 block of Forest Brooke Way, reported at 11:54 p.m. May 15.

* A woman reported her jacket, containing a wallet and keys, was stolen from the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue in a theft reported at 4:23 p.m. May 14.

* A wallet was stolen from the 100 block of Colomet Drive in a theft reported at 3:45 p.m. May 14.