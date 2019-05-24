The Franklin County DUI Task Force will operate a sobriety checkpoint tonight in the area of Cemetery and Lacon roads in Hilliard, according to a May 24 news release from the task force.

Hours of operation will be 8 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m., according to the release.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety and Ohio Traffic Safety Office utilizes federal grant money to fund the countywide task force, according to the task force's website.

The task corce comprises 26 law-enforcement agencies and six support groups, such as, MADD, Franklin County Municipal Court, the Franklin Coounty Engineer's Office and traffic and public-safety organizations, according to its site.