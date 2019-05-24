So many cultures are represented in restaurants in central Ohio -- from Ethiopian (Addis Restaurant) to Somali (Hoyo's Kitchen) to French (the new Le Vieux Lyon Bakery Cafe in Reynoldsburg). Our weekly column by Gary Seman Jr., called "Table Talk," often shares the newest cuisine available for Columbus diners.

For this week's episode of "The Great Food Debate," host Abby Armbruster speaks with three central Ohio residents who spend their time enlightening people to different cuisines, including Asian and Indian food.

This episode's panelists include:

- Mita Shah, co-owner of Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream

- Kevin Wang, sushi chef and owner of Akatsuki Sushi

- Bethia Woolf, co-founder of Columbus Food Adventures

What international cuisine would you like to see in central Ohio?

====

New episodes of “The Great Food Debate” are released every Friday. Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher. Have any suggestions on what we should talk about? Email us at online@thisweeknews.com or tweet us at @ThisWeekNews.

After you subscribe, the latest episodes will be downloaded automatically to your phone or tablet so you can listen during your commute while working out or making dinner.

This podcast was produced and hosted by Abby Armbruster, ThisWeek social-media strategist.

The Great Food Debate playlist

Listen to ThisWeek’s podcast series devoted to all things food-related in central Ohio:

Looking for more?

Get in on the discussion by joining our new Great Food Debate Facebook group.

Check out our Staff Q&A, which is updated weekly.