Pool season in Hilliard begins Saturday, May 25, at the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center in Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

But it has a new twist this year: Patrons no longer will hear announcements for the delivery of pizzas.

A new policy prohibits patrons from accepting deliveries of pizza or any other takeout orders, though it does not stop them from bringing food, including pizza, into a pools facility, said Anna Subler, a communications administrator for Hilliard.

Patrons can continue to pack food and drink in coolers and bags, she said.

But still, patrons should leave the pizza boxes at home.

The new policy has two parts, Subler said.

“Both pools are in the process of becoming zero-waste facilities and pizza boxes contribute toward a large amount of waste at both pools,” she said, also referencing the city’s Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool, formerly known as the Hilliard East Municipal Pool.

The concession providers at both pools use environmentally friendly serving products, Subler said.

The frequency of deliveries also was a drain on the time of pool staff members, she said.

“This policy will allow pool staff to better focus on their jobs rather than make delivery announcements,” she said.

In the event that a patron still makes that call for a ’za, the individual or family will be asked to consume it at picnic tables outside the pool gates, Subler said.

The Hilliard Family Aquatic Center will be open Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27, but will close Tuesday, May 28, to Friday, May 31, according to David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

The Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and the Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool at 4450 Schirtzinger Road will open full-time for the season Saturday, June 1.

Earlier this year, Hilliard City Council renamed the East pool after Seidle, the city’s service director, who died March 2 at age 68.

An official renaming ceremony is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the pool.

Seidle had retired from the city March 1 and had served as service director since 2004.

He helped plan a $3 million improvement project that is in its final stages.

“We expect the work will be substantially completed in time for the official June 1 opening (of the Seidle pool),” Ball said.

The project included the demolition of a bathhouse that was replaced with a multifunctional pool building that features a new bathhouse, a lifeguard lounge, a family restroom, offices, a food-and-beverage area and shaded seating, Ball said.

The upgrades are the second phase of a project that follows the construction last year of a new splash pad, a filtration system, a 14-foot water slide and a zero-depth entry into the pool.

The Hilliard Family Aquatic Center is open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and from noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.

