Ohio Wesleyan University has received $10 million from an anonymous alumni couple -- the largest single gift to the university in its 177-year history.

The anonymous gift will support plans to renew the residential campus, including construction of new senior student apartments, and to renovate and restore Slocum Hall, a 121-year-old campus landmark.

The largest single gifts before this were two contributions of $8 million each that were given in 2013 and 2014.

OWU president Rock Jones said the university is appreciative of the alumni couple's contribution.

"We are deeply grateful for this gift, which is a reflection of the deep passion Ohio Wesleyan alumni have for the university and its future," Jones said.

The donation is among $23.56 million in gifts and pledges to support the university's Connect Today, Create Tomorrow campaign, the largest single fundraising initiative in the university's history.

Connect Today, Create Tomorrow is a $200 million comprehensive campaign to support scholarships, faculty innovation, living and learning environments and real-world experiences.

The campaign was launched in July 2014 and will end in 2021. It has received more than $196 million in pledges and contributions so far.

The plan includes a three-phase, $60 million initiative to build new senior student apartments, renovate Smith Hall to create a first-year student village, revitalize fraternity and neighboring theme houses, and improve Welch and Hayes halls. The university also is planning an $11 million project to renovate Slocum Hall.

