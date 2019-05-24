Whitehall got a jump on the unofficial start of summer Friday, May 24.

The splash pad at John Bishop Park opened at noon May 24 and will remain open until 7 p.m.

The operating hours of the splash pad this season are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The extended hours on Sundays are to allow children to use the splash pad during the city's Music in the Park summer concert series, said Whitehall Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Sorrell.

Also over the long holiday weekend, the Whitehall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8794 will remember those who have died in military service.

The post will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St.

A Memorial Day luncheon will be served following the service at Post No. 8794, 4100 E. Main St.

VFW Post No. 8794 members and volunteers will place flags on veterans’ graves beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

