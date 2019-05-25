It will cost Columbus residents more to register their vehicles next year under an ordinance approved May 20 by Columbus City Council.

By a unanimous vote, council members signed off on the $5 increase, which was allowed under a provision in the new state transportation budget signed into law in April. The biennial spending plan permits cities and counties to levy the additional tax, with proceeds to be used for road and bridge projects.

Under the city ordinance, annual motor-vehicle registrations as of Jan. 1, 2020, will cost about $65. The increase is expected to generate an estimated $3.6 million annually, Councilwoman Shayla D. Favor said.

Franklin County implemented a similar $5 increase in vehicle registrations earlier this year, so Columbus residents will pay a total of $10 more for their renewals beginning next year.

Council also approved a $1.1 million contract with Denver-based EasyMile Inc. for professional services related to a new self-driving shuttle for residents of the Linden neighborhood.

The shuttle service, the latest in Columbus’ Smart City efforts, will provide free daily rides in 15-passenger electric vehicles from the Linden Transit Center on Cleveland Avenue to St. Stephen’s Community House, with stops in between at the Douglas Community Center and the Rosewind Resident Council.

A similar automated shuttle service was launched late last year along the Scioto Mile, circling among COSI, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum and other downtown stops.

The Linden shuttles are expected to begin service in November.

In other action:

• Council approved a contract with T&M Associates of Dublin for up to about $1 million to assess debris accumulation and structural issues in 102,200 linear feet of storm sewers.

It's the first phase of a larger project and will involve large-diameter lines in an area bounded by Cemetery Road, Riverside Drive, West Broad Street and Alton Darby Creek Road.

• Members approved payments of more than $1.1 million to six area school districts as part of revenue sharing required under state law as part of property-tax abatements on projects with $1 million or more in new employee payroll.

Two dozen local projects covered by abatements were involved, including 16 in the Columbus school district that led to nearly $786,000 in revenue sharing approved by the council May 20.

The other districts receiving funding are: Gahanna Jefferson ($20,574), Hilliard ($170,003), Olentangy ($48,313), South-Western ($66,270) and Worthington ($22,424).

