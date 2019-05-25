About 15 miles of bumpy roadways in seven Franklin County townships will be resurfaced over the next few months.

The total is about double the usual annual resurfacing program, thanks to a $5 increase in vehicle-registration fees approved by county commissioners, with proceeds earmarked for road and bridge work, said Franklin County Engineer Cornell Robertson.

And more money is on the way from a state gas-tax increase that was signed into law earlier this year and takes effect in July, providing an estimated $1.5 million in additional funds to county-road budgets, he said.

“That’s substantial,” Robertson said. “And we will certainly be able to do more resurfacing” and other road and bridge projects.

The county engineer’s office annually evaluates roads, scoring each on an index that takes into account cracks, potholes and other deterioration. The index is then used to help determine which roads to resurface during the summer construction season.

The list of roads to be resurfaced this year include:

• Alkire Road in Prairie Township, between Galloway and Norton roads.

• Brice Road in Madison Township between Winchester Pike and Brice Meadow Drive.

• Davis Road in Brown Township between Walker and Alton Darby Creek roads.

• Front Street in Madison Township between Blacklick Street and Ebright Road.

• Hall Road in Prairie Township between Old Hall Road and Clifton Chase.

• Hamilton Road in Madison Township between Corbett Road and Lowery Court.

• Hendron Road in Madison Township between Glendening Drive and state Route 317.

• Houchard Road in Washington Township between Rings and Dublin-Plain City roads.

• Johnstown Road in Mifflin Township between Cassady Avenue and Stelzer Road.

• Lockbourne Road in Hamilton Township between Commerce Street and state Route 317.

• Pontius Road in Madison Township between London-Lancaster and Rohr roads.

• Rings Road in Washington Township between Iams and Houchard roads.

• Seeds Road in Jackson Township near Zuber Road.

• White Road in Jackson Township between Seminole Avenue and state Route 104.

• Zuber Road in Jackson Township between Young and Junction Seeds roads.

Kokosing Construction Co. of Westerville submitted the lowest of three bids for this year’s resurfacing program and will be paid nearly $3.9 million for the work, according to information from the county.

Traffic is expected to be maintained along roads slated for improvement, with resurfacing expected to be completed in August.

