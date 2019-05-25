The Columbus Dispatch and ThisWeek Community News are asking for nominations for our annual Senior of the Year award.

The community is encouraged to nominate anyone older than 55 who has gone above and beyond to help others in a selfless way.

Editors will review all nominations, and the winner will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the 25th annual Young at Heart event for active seniors July 25 at the Makoy Center in Hilliard.

In addition, ThisWeek will publish a story about the winner.

Please submit nominations using the form at dispatchshows.com/young-at-heart or by email to Karen Lockhart at KLockhart@dispatch.com.

Include the name and complete contact information of the nominee and yourself, plus several paragraphs describing why the person should be considered for this award.

Self-nominations are permitted and must include the name of at least one person of reference. Nominees must reside in central Ohio.

The deadline to submit nominations is June 21.