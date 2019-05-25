Columbus Division of Police SWAT officers took a man into custody Saturday, May 25, after he had been barricaded inside a residence on Hamilton Road in Hilliard for several hours, Hilliard Division of Police Sgt. Kris Settles said at 7:25 p.m.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Ryan Beal, who lives in the Hamilton Road residence. Settles said he lived with a woman there.

Beal was charged with having weapons while under disability, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

He was transported to the Franklin County jail, Settles said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:37 p.m. to Hamilton Road, Litchfield said. A female caller had left the residence, according to Deputy Chief Eric Grile.

Hamilton Road near Norwich Street was closed during the incident, Grile said. Officers also closed Norwich at both Grove Street and Linda Road. Hamilton Road is in the middle of Hilliard, south of the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

The Columbus Division of Police SWAT team arrived on the scene during the incident.

Neighbors were advised to shelter in place, Lt. Ron Clark said. However, some residents watched the scene unfold while seated in golf carts until a passing rain shower caused many to go back indoors.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates to this story.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo