Hunter Myers and Brittany Hamlin-Sapp of Ravenna announce the birth of their son, Jaiden Joseph Ray Myers.



He arrived May 11 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces.



Maternal grandparents are Raelynn Graves of Ravenna and Curtiss Babbitt of Akron. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Myers Jr. of Ravenna and Chris Roth and Juanita Roth of Kent.



Jaiden’s great-grandparents are William Sapp of Streetsboro, Martha Bacorn of Deerfield, and Ray Hamlin, Terri Howes and Jeff Myers Sr., all of Ravenna.