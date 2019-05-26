In 1919, on the eve of Ohio Prohibition, liquor stores in Columbus were gearing up to close and were holding going-out-of-business sales.

Pictured here is the Golden Hill Distilling Co. at the corner of Town and Fourth streets. A big electric sign of a bottle above the store made the place easy to find.

At left is the Frank J. Braun Cafe, 141 E. Town St., which was listed in city directories as a saloon.

Ohio soon would be "bone dry," and stores encouraged customers to buy booze early for Christmas presents. Advertisements in The Columbus Dispatch urged readers to stock up on whiskey, brandy, rum, gin, cordials and wines.

Although the 18th Amendment (which banned the manufacture and sale of alcohol) would not go into effect until January 1920, Ohio set an earlier date of May 1919 to close its 5,600 saloons.

Some held farewell celebrations before being turned into soda fountains or coffee shops.

The repeal of the 18th Amendment in 1933 via the 21st Amendment ended the national alcohol ban.