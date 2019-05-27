It's time to celebrate another successful school year -- and what a year it's been for the Bobcats!

On May 26, the Grandview Heights High School class of 2019 graduated 72 students. These graduates received more than $10 million in college scholarship offers. This amount tops the class of 2018's $9.6 million in scholarship offers.

Grandview Heights Schools also received both state and national accolades for student achievement. Our latest Performance Index score of 106.3 is the highest score since the development of the new state report-card format; it also is the highest PI score of the 16 school districts in Franklin County, and the 16th highest among the 608 school districts in Ohio.

The high school again was among the top high schools in both Ohio and the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report. It's ranked 446th this year, compared to 731st in the United States last year, and moved from 27th last year up to 18th this year in the state of Ohio.

Both the high school and Larson Middle School received the Overall A Award from the Ohio Department of Education. As an Overall A Award winner, each school's state report card shows that the school is demonstrating high academic performance for students of every background and ability level.

Our younger students continue to grow as we strive to personalize and maximize every student's learning. Our research-based learning attributes are based on the skills and knowledge needed for our students to succeed in college and the modern workforce.

Those attributes are reflected in everything we do at Grandview Heights Schools. Through athletics, the arts, extracurricular clubs and dedicated service to the community, our students are highly engaged. Teachers are focused on building opportunities for learning that tap into the personal interests and passions of our students.

As you know, in November, our community came together to support Issue 6 for Grandview Heights Schools. Your support will enable our school district to make much-needed safety, security and ADA upgrades, as well as comprehensive improvements to our learning spaces. Thank you!

The school district now has entered into the design phase of the facilities master plan. Since December, our architectural and construction firms have facilitated workshops and meetings with staff members, students and the community on the initial design of our new and upgraded school facilities. We have a myriad of community-led committees that represent all aspects of the process, from educational to environmental to traffic flow and building functionality.

We have hosted three communitywide meetings and are thankful for your feedback as we design the new and renovated buildings.

Our next community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 21. The same content will be repeated at 9 a.m. Aug. 22. Both gatherings will be held in the commons at Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School, 1240 Oakland Ave.

Our pledge to you is to make sure the building plan remains on time and within budget.

Thank you for your unwavering support as we celebrate another successful school year. Have a safe and enjoyable summer. We look forward to welcoming our students back Aug. 14!

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.