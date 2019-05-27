A former Grove City student was arrested on a charge of inducing panic May 21 after being accused of making a threat that caused a lockdown of the South-Western City School District's buildings.

Grove City police said there was no reason to believe students were in any danger, but locked down the schools as a precaution.

According to court records, Hunter Borror, 18, posted to his Snapchat account that he was "going to shoot up all of Grove City." South-Western City School District schools and Grove City Christian School all went on lockdown as a precaution, court records said.

Borror is not currently enrolled at any of the schools.

He was scheduled to appear for an arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court May 22, at which time he was ordered to stay away from the incident location, commit no further acts of violence, to have no possession of firearms or ammunition and to have no alcohol and-or drugs of abuse as conditions of his $100,085 bond, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing for this case is set for 9:30 a.m. May 31, court records state.

