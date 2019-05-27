Gahanna police said an Oklahoma Avenue resident reported the sighting of a large cat, thought to be a bobcat, near the Gahanna Historical Society's log cabin on South High Street, according to a report received at 9:24 a.m. May 18.

The resident requested an officer go with him to check it out, reports said. He was concerned it might be dangerous. Reports didn't indicate if the sighting was verified.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Green Meadows Drive resident said someone was making threats via social media about breaking property and other acts of vandalism, according to a report received at 6:17 p.m. May 20.

* The rear window of a vehicle was shattered and a passenger-side window was damaged on Caroway Boulevard, according to a report received at 12:14 p.m. May 20.

* Baby ducks were rescued by Mifflin Township fire and Gahanna's service department from a sewer drain at a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Bottom Road, according to a report received at 7:31 a.m. May 20.

* A juvenile allegedly stole something from a customer's purse at a business in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 1:11 p.m. May 17.

* A motorist in a silver vehicle was speeding through the area of Haversham Drive and screaming at residents, according to a complaint received at 3:43 p.m. May 17.

* A South Hamilton Road resident reported an acquaintance stole her father's ashes and broke other property, according to a report received at 2:14 p.m. May 18. She was most concerned about the theft, reports said.