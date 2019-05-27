Schiller Park will become party central during the German Village Haus und Garten PreTour on June 29.

The event is held the night before the annual tour of homes in German Village.

The park, 1069 Jaeger St., will be the site of the annual cocktail party from 6 to 7:15 p.m., as well as a new program, the AfFARE -- a party with catered food from local restaurants, drinks and music.

"This is just a great opportunity for that community feel, have fun and party," said Chelsey Craig, business-relations and events manager for the German Village Society, which organizes the Haus und Garten Tour and PreTour.

Cocktails-only tickets are $100. Tickets for AfFARE, which is scheduled from 7:30 to 10 p.m., are $125.

Craig said G. Michael's Bistro & Bar, Schmidt's Sausage Haus und Restaurant and Plank's Bier Garten are among restaurants that will provide food.

"We're working to get a few vegan and vegetarian (vendors)," Craig said.

Beer vendors are Parsons North Brewing Co. and Market Garden Brewery of Cleveland.

Saucy Brew Works, also of Cleveland, is preparing to open a Columbus location in Harrison West and has created a special beer, Keller Boots, for the Haus und Garten Tour.

It will be available the evening of the PreTour and at local Giant Eagle grocery stores prior to the event.

Another option for the PreTour is a private dinner in a German Village residence or restaurant from 7:30 to 10 p.m. for $175.

All PreTour events tickets are available at germanvillage.com, and they include a sneak preview from 4 to 6:30 p.m. June 29 of the houses and gardens that will be on the 60th annual tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30.

The German Village Society also has scheduled a brunch from 9 to 11 p.m. June 30 in Schiller Park.

Craig said tour organizers have increased capacity for the brunch to 200 because last year, the first time it was held, it sold out.

Brunch admission is $15 and includes a buffet from Katzinger's Delicatessen and Katalina's, among others, and Starbucks coffee. Ticket prices include a drink.

"It's just an easy way to kick off the morning, have a mimosa and bloody mary and hit the tour," Craig said.

Tim Bibler, who is co-hosting a PreTour dinner, said he likes the sound of another option for people to celebrate the PreTour.

"I think (the AfFARE) is good from that perspective," he said. "It gives people options on how they want to spend the evening."

