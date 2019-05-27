A resident of the 1300 block of Mulford Road told Grandview Heights police the driver's-side window of his car was shattered and a sander was taken from the vehicle.

He said he had parked his car about 5 p.m. May 14 in front of his home and returned the next morning to discover the theft.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 900 block of Palmer Road told police his garage was broken into between May 10 and 16. Several items were stolen, he said.

* An employee of a local lawn-care business reported someone stole a leaf blower May 21 from the back of the company truck while it was parked in a lot in the 800 block of Grandview Avenue.

He told police he was mowing grass when he saw a man get out of a vehicle, take the leaf blower from the truck, then get back into his vehicle and drive away.