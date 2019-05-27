Patrons buying alcoholic drinks from nine bars and restaurants in the Grove City Town Center soon will be able to order their beverages to go.

Customers will be able to take their drinks with them as long as they consume them within a 15.81-acre section of the downtown area lying within a soon-to-be established Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The DORA will be in effect from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only.

The drinks will be served in a specified cup displaying the name of the bar or restaurant, according to city legislation that sets up the DORA.

Although customers will be able to take their drinks into retail stores and other businesses that agree to participate in the program, they will have to finish their potables before they enter another restaurant or bar. They will be able to buy a drink to fill the cup once they enter the next establishment.

Grove City Council on May 20 approved by a 4-0 vote legislation that authorizes the DORA as a one-year pilot program.

Councilmen Roby Schottke and Ted Berry both indicated they were willing to give their approval only because it is a pilot program that will be reviewed within one year. Council President Steve Robinette was absent.

Before the vote, Connie Tucker, who manages Father's Heart Ministries in Grove City, said having nine bars and restaurants serving alcohol "in a small little area (of the Town Center) has been a concern for me spiritually."

"The ease is what concerns me" about allowing people to walk around with alcohol in the Town Center in full view of children visiting the area, Tucker said.

Thirty-five Ohio communities have created DORA districts in their towns, and they have served as effective economic tools to attract more people to their downtown areas, said Andy Furr, executive director of Heart of Grove City, the nonprofit group that works to promote the Town Center.

Furr's group pitched the idea of establishing the DORA.

It will not be in effect on the days that Boo Off Broadway, the Christmas Celebration and Homecoming events are being held in the Town Center.

Law director Stephen Smith said the legislation mandated the program would only begin as a one-year pilot.

"Council has the ability to tweak this anytime (they) see fit," he said.

Schottke said he was "a little conflicted" about which way to vote on the issue and hesitated before voting in favor.

"I understand the perspective of the churches and the religious aspect" of the issue, "because it's a step, a pretty big step to allow this," he said.

At the same time, he understands the potential of a DORA as an economic tool, Schottke said.

The nine bars and restaurants serving alcohol that are within Grove City's DORA district are: Board and Brush, 3306 Columbus St.; Parkers Tavern, 3998 Broadway; Plank's on Broadway, 4022 Broadway; Grandstand Pizza Shop, 4034 Broadway; Hop Yard 62, 4057 Broadway; Michael's Hibachi, 3985 Broadway; Local Cantina, 3937 Broadway; Zassy's Tap Room, 3940 Broadway; and Plum Run Winery, 3946 Broadway.

The proposed district includes more than 60 retail and commercial businesses, including those at 3975 Arbutus Ave.; 3937-4063 Broadway; 3323 Cleveland Ave.; 3306 and 3343 Columbus St.; 3425 Grant Ave.; 3449 Grove City Road; and 3391 and 3378 Park St.

The boundaries go from Broadway down Cleveland to Arbutus, down Arbutus to Columbus Street and then to First Street.

It includes a section of First to Park Street and then extends to Arbutus, going to Civic Place.

It extends west to Grove City Road. It heads north to Grant Avenue, back to Broadway and back west to include Local Cantina.

Retail stores and other businesses in the DORA may designate whether alcoholic drinks will be allowed to be brought into their buildings.

With council's approval, the city's DORA application will now be sent to the Ohio Liquor Commission for its review.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman