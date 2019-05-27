Grove City police reported officers were investigating a disturbance at 6:45 p.m. May 20 in the area of Richard Avenue and Barbee Avenue when two people approached them and said there was someone in the park at Richard Avenue Elementary School, 3646 Richard Ave., with a gun in his backpack.

They gave police the name of the teenage suspect and said he had pulled the gun from his backpack and showed it to them.

The officers started toward the park to search for the suspect, whom they knew from previous incidents. Another officer stayed with the witnesses.

One of the witnesses received information from an app on his phone that indicated the suspect was in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Canter Court, reports stated.

The officers drove to that area and one of them noticed a male who resembled the suspect, carrying a backpack and standing with another juvenile on the sidewalk just north of the intersection of Richard and Southwest.

The officer made a U-turn, at which time the two juveniles began running southbound toward Southwest Boulevard. He was able to recognize one of the juveniles as the suspect. The other teen was later identified as the suspect's brother, according to reports.

Another officer who was close to where the juveniles were running was contacted and cut them off on Southwest Boulevard.

Police searched the suspect's backpack and found a pistol that was chambered and loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, as well as another magazine containing 10 additional rounds, according to reports. The suspect told police the gun belongs to his grandfather.

Police charged the teen with carrying a concealed weapon and took him to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, according to reports.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A Kentucky woman reported May 19 a backpack containing three laptop computers had been stolen overnight from her unlocked car. The woman said the theft occurred while she was staying at a residence in the 3700 block of Demorest Road. Total loss was $1,800, reports stated.

* The owner of a business in the 1600 block of Gateway Circle told police May 16 that $1,100 was stolen from the cash register on various dates between March 22 and May 13.

The owner said she had noticed discrepancies between how much money was recorded as being taken in and how much was in the register during times one woman was working. She showed police a surveillance video that appeared to show the woman taking money from a register on one occasion, reports stated.

No charges have been filed in the case.