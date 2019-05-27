After more than a year of wrangling, a developer's plan to build 37 apartments on the site of a notable Marble Cliff mansion has taken a big step toward reality.

Marble Cliff Village Council on May 20 approved the rezoning for F2 Cos.' plan to redevelop the property at 2015 W. Fifth Ave. into an apartment complex called the Packard at Marble Cliff.

But the developer's request for a Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement still must be approved by both Village Council and the Grandview Heights school board.

The board's approval is required before the CRA can be voted on by council.

A CRA is an economic-development tool administered by municipal and county governments that provides property-tax exemptions for property owners who renovate buildings or construct new ones.

The developer has requested a 100% abatement for 12 years for the rehabilitation and improvements to the existing house, built in 1908 and designed by architect Frank Packard, plus a 100% abatement for 15 years for new construction on the site.

The estimated investment in new buildings, as anticipated by the developer, is $9 million; the estimated investment in remodeling of the existing house is $1 million.

F2 Cos. plans to build 37 apartments at the site, including three second-floor units in the house, which has been used as office and commercial space for decades. The first floor of the mansion would include a clubhouse amenity for the development's residents and a guest apartment for visitors.

A 3-story apartment building behind the mansion would have 30 one- and two-bedroom units. The development would also include three carriage houses, each with a single garden unit.

Ted Foster of F2 Cos. previously told council his team is looking to start work on the project in September.

If the CRA is approved, it will mark the first time the village has implemented such an agreement, said Marble Cliff Mayor Kent Studebaker.

The CRA framework was established a decade ago by the village for a potential project proposed for Dublin Road, he said.

"The project never came to fruition, but we left the CRA framework in place," Studebaker said.

Any property-tax abatement above 50% requires school board approval, said school board member Eric Bode, who serves with board member Melissa Palmisciano on the board's finance committee.

In considering whether to approve the agreement, "financially, we would want to look at both the revenue side of property-tax collection, and the expense side of educating any children who may move into the redeveloped property and would attend our schools," Bode said.

"We also would consider precedent on abatements and what's good for the community overall," he said.

Bode said he and Palmisciano had "a very helpful meeting" with Studebaker and will gather more information about the development.

"We are looking forward to sitting down with the developer to get a better understanding of their investment and their timetable so we can work with treasurer Beth Collier to make informed projections" on the tax abatement's impact on the district, he said.

The board is expected to discuss the CRA request at its next meeting June 26, Bode said.

The CRA would freeze the amount of property-tax revenue both the village and the school district currently receive from the 2015 W. Fifth Ave. site, Studebaker said.

"It's a nominal amount for us," he said. "The real financial impact from property taxes is for the schools."

Grandview Heights Schools receives about $20,000 a year from the site, according to Franklin County auditor's tax records, Studebaker said. That payment would remain in place under the CRA, he said.

The district wouldn't receive any additional tax revenue during the initial 12 years of the agreement, but neither would it lose the money it currently receives, Studebaker said.

"Each entity involved in the agreement has to determine for themselves the impact on their entity and whether they want to go forward with the agreement, and that includes the village, the schools and the developer," he said.

At the end of the 12-year abatement period for the existing mansion, the schools would begin to receive additional property-tax revenue from that portion of the parcel, Studebaker said.

New revenue from the other portions of the parcel would begin streaming to the schools after the CRA's other component ends after 15 years, he said.

Village Council unanimously approved the rezoning of the property at its May 20 meeting.

"What this does is tell the developer that, yes, the village feels that this project as presented is worthy and they can begin to plan to move ahead to start shoveling the dirt," Studebaker said.

Council approved rezoning the approximately 1.25-acre site from its current Central Business District zoning, with a conditional-use overlay of "live/work," to Planned Development District.

The developer now will work with village administration to gain approval of the more-detailed final development plan, Studebaker said.

"That's an administrative process, but it's one the public can stay involved in and that we will be updating council about as we go along," he said.

The Planned Development District zoning classification serves in essence as an overlay district for the parcel, Studebaker said.

"We have a couple Planned Development Districts in the village, and a PDD identifies that the use for the property is so unique that it's easier to establish that zoning to more easily address issues that our existing zoning district and regulations don't adequately regulate," he said.

"It makes it easier for the village and easier for the developer to have those regulations in place through the PDD rather than have them have to come before the village for every separate issue," Studebaker said.

Potential revenue is not the driving force for the village's interest in the redevelopment of 2015 W. Fifth Ave., Studebaker said.

Instead, village officials are eager to see a rebirth of what has long been an underutilized property and improvements to a "gateway property" that provides one of the initial impressions of Marble Cliff as people enter the village via Fifth Avenue, he said.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman