A Straits Farm South resident at 9:58 a.m. May 16 told the New Albany Police Department that $2,450 in cash was stolen from him via deception.

The man said he was the victim of an online scam for a fake rental property, according to police clerk Lauren Johnson.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 30-year-old Blacklick man was charged with OVI and failure to comply after a traffic stop at 3:23 a.m. May 19 at North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and Antmon Round.

* Identity theft was reported at 4:51 p.m. May 16 in the 7300 block of Hampsted Square South.

* A ring was reported stolen at 1:28 p.m. May 16 from New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road.

* A 31-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. May 16 at Brandon and North Reynoldsburg-New Albany roads.

* A 33-year-old Johnstown man was charged with OVI, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 7:27 p.m. May 15 at East Dublin-Granville and Babbitt roads.

* At 2:56 p.m. May 15, someone used a stolen Drug Enforcement Administration phone number to call a business in the 100 block of West Main Street for a prescription.

* A computer was reported missing at 4:35 p.m. May 14 in the 7000 block of Dean Farm Road.

* A 39-year-old Frazeysburg man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:44 p.m. May 14 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

* A 44-year-old Blacklick man was arrested for OVI after police at 11:32 p.m. May 13 were dispatched to North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and Market Street for a vehicle accident. The driver lost control and crashed, according to the report.

* A fraudulent check was reported at 11:18 a.m. May 13 at a business in the 100 block of West Main Street.