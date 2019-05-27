Police said they were flagged down at 9:40 p.m. May 19 by a man who said he was robbed at gunpoint in the 2100 block of East Dublin-Granville Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The victim said was sitting in his car when someone brandished a gun and demanded his property: a $60 wallet containing ID and a credit card, reports said.

In other Columbus Division of Police reports:

* A Toyota Camry, value and manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen at 1:50 a.m. May 19 from the 1500 block of Shanley Drive.

* A man said a person struck him in the head with a baseball bat at 12:59 p.m. May 19 in the 1600 block of Shanley Drive. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police reports said.

* A motorcycle, no value listed, was reported stolen between 2:30 p.m. May 17 and 4:25 p.m. May 19 in the 900 block of Covington Road.

* A $650 handgun and $11 worth of ammunition were stolen at noon May 14 in the 1800 block of Forest Maple Lane.

* Video footage caught images of someone stealing a Kia Optima, value and manufacturing date unknown, at 2:48 p.m. May 18 in the 1800 block of Forest Maple Lane, police reports said.

* A Hyundai Elantra, value and manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen at 2:02 a.m. May 20 from the 4600 block of Northtowne Boulevard.

* Bullets were fired into a residence between 10:45 p.m. May 16 and 12:30 a.m. May 17 in the 1300 block of Chesterton Lane. One bullet damaged a rear glass door but no one was injured, according to police.

* An $1,100 cell phone was stolen between 10 and 11 a.m. May 21 in the 6300 block of Cleveland Avenue.