A repentant burglar, apparently responsible for stealing a $1 cookie, apologized to his victims before he fled their residence at 4 a.m. May 17 in the 600 block of Everwood Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Two residents of the address told police the intruder gained entry into the residence through an unlocked rear sliding-glass door, went upstairs, opened the bedroom door of one of the victims and began flipping her light switch off and on, reports said.

When she screamed, the burglar said he was sorry and then fled through a rear door, according to reports.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* Three handguns -- valued at a combined total of $1,150 -- and a $50 knife were reported stolen between 4 p.m. May 15 and 2 p.m. May 18 from a residence in the 6300 block of Shaftsbury Lane.

* A $7,000 Jeep Commander was reported stolen at 6:54 a.m. May 19 in the 800 block of Bluffway Drive.

* A $4,300 trailer and a $50 wheelbarrow were reported stolen at 2 p.m. May 20 from the 2200 block of Country Corners Drive.

* A $3,000 trailer was reported stolen at 7:50 a.m. May 19 from the 2500 block of Bethel Road.

* A $1,000 cellphone and $1,000 bracelet were stolen between 6 a.m. and 2:52 p.m. May 21 from a residence in the 6000 block of Dartshire Boulevard.

The victim told police she believes the thief used a spare key, which has since gone missing.