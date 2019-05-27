Thousands of dollars' worth of tools were reported stolen from multiple vehicles that were broken into overnight on May 15 while they were parked at a hotel in the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to police reports, at least three vehicles were burglarized between 10 p.m. May 14 and 6:30 a.m. May 15 and nearly two dozen power tools and electronic items were taken.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Employees at a store in the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue reported two women stole a vacuum cleaner at 4 p.m. May 16 and fled in a black Range Rover.

* A 65-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 5 a.m. May 14 at an address in the 1100 block of Beavercreek Boulevard.

* A black 2015 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen from an address in the 2200 block of Ayers Drive between 10 p.m. and 1:15 a.m. May 13.

* Police arrested a 35-year-old Reynoldsburg man on assault and domestic violence charges after responding to a 911 call from an apartment in the 1700 block of Brice Road shortly after 5:20 p.m. May 11.

* A 21-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 4 p.m. May 10 after officers responded to a call in the 200 block of Castle Court.

* A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 5:30 p.m. May 10 after police were called to an apartment in the 6500 block of Steinway Drive.