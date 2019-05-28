A sushi restaurant appears to be on its way to German Village.

The owner of South Village Grille, 197 Thurman Ave., is in the midst of renovating the former theDogWorks/Cats2 space to the west at 195 Thurman Ave.

According to documents from the city of Columbus, restaurateur George Tanchevsky, the owner of South Village Grille and Local Cantina, among others, is turning the 900-square-foot space into South Village Sushi, a carryout-only restaurant.

Tanchevsky is spending $75,000 to build out the 872-square-foot space, according to the building-permit application.

Attempts to reach Tanchevsky were unsuccessful.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

The Great Food Debate playlist

Listen to ThisWeek’s podcast series devoted to all things food-related in central Ohio:

Looking for more?

Get in on the discussion by joining our new Great Food Debate Facebook group.

Check out our Staff Q&A, which is updated weekly.