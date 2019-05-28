Whether you are a golf enthusiast or can’t tell the difference between a putter and a driver, this is the week when we are all fans of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

And, rightly so, because the tournament means so much to the Dublin community.

It is a community unifier, bringing thousands of family, friends and business colleagues together each year.

That will be even more evident this year as an expanded Fore!Fest makes its return to Bridge Park Thursday, May 30, through Saturday, June 1. The three-day, street-and-music festival is the official after-party of the tournament and should once again prove to be a very popular, fun and free event.

The Memorial Tournament is an economic driver, creating an estimated $38 million economic impact for the region. For our hotels, restaurants and shops, this week is a time to show what makes our community so unique and special.

The Memorial is a brand promoter, giving Dublin, Ohio, USA the chance to shine on a global stage as the tournament is distributed to more than 200 countries and territories through various media platforms.

I always enjoy seeing the “beauty shots” of Dublin that the television producers include in portions of their tournament coverage.

Our city crews work hard to leave a favorable impression upon the thousands of people who will be visiting and the countless others who will see images of our fine city on television.

Finally, the Memorial Tournament is a philanthropic leader, donating roughly $33 million to central Ohio charities since 1976 with more than $20.5 million going to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

One of the big ways the city of Dublin partners with the Memorial Tournament in raising money for charity is through the annual benefit concert.

Since its inception in 2007, the concert has raised more than $800,000 for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

As you make plans to attend the Memorial Tournament, be sure to check out DublinOhioUSA.gov for a breakdown of traffic impacts and parking information.

And remember that you can always get the latest traffic information during tournament week through the city’s Twitter account (@DublinOhio) and on 1610 AM radio.

We at the city are very honored to have a strong relationship with the Memorial Tournament, and I hope you will agree that we are all fans this week.

Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel submitted the City Manager’s Notes column.