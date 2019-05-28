Walls have risen at the Crooked Can Brewing Co. and the Center Street Market at Center and Wayne streets in Old Hilliard.

"We're under construction and going like crazy," said Rob Fry, one of four partners of CCB Columbus, the limited-liability company that is developing the 16,000-square-foot, open-air market to be anchored by Crooked Can.

Based in Winter Garden, Florida, near Orlando, Crooked Can is opening its second location.

Center Street Market is expected to open by the middle of October, Fry said.

"Mid-October is the date, but we hope to improve on that," he said.

Even after construction is complete, brewing equipment must be transported, installed and inspected, Fry said.

"After that, we can begin brewing," he said, but it will take as long as a month to brew enough product to begin serving after the doors open.

Fry of Plain City, Andrew Sheeter of Orlando, Jon St. Julian of Hilliard and Tom Coughlin of Columbus formed CCB Columbus.

The $3.5 million Center Street Market is being built on the footprint of the demolished NAPA Auto Parts that once stood at 5354 Center St.

The $3.5 million covers only the construction of the market, Fry said.

The brewing equipment, bar buildouts and vendor spaces will increase the total cost of the project by a yet-to-be-determined amount, he said.

Cranes began lifting preconstructed sections of walls into place May 13, Fry said. Though more expensive upfront than building walls, the process is faster, he said.

Contractors are expected to begin pouring floors by mid-June, he said.

"We're getting a lot done but there is still a lot to do behind the scenes," Fry said.

Fry said he still is working to lock down the final two of 11 vendors at Center Street Market.

Several potential vendors fell though, but one is close to committing, Fry said May 23.

Fry said the nine committed vendors are Bakes by Lo, the Cheesecake Girl, Dumplings of Fury, Meatball Mafia, Pokebap, Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops, Serendipity, Women That Farm and the Wicked Lobstah.

But when the market opens, parking might be an issue, according to Hilliard City Council member Les Carrier.

Center Street Market will have no on-site parking.

Although the city has been successful at revitalizing the Old Hilliard district in the past decade with the opening of Hilliard's Station Park and First Responders Park and the opening or relocation of such restaurants as Legacy Smokehouse, Local Cantina and Starliner Diner, parking can be difficult, Carrier said.

Additional parking is needed to support small businesses in the area and even for the public splash pad at Hilliard's Station Park, he said.

"We have to create more parking," he said.

Old Hilliard has 336 parking spaces, according to Albert Iosue, Hilliard's public-services director.

That number will increase by 39 to 375 when improvements are finished later this year on Columbia and Franklin streets, he said.

Additional parking is possible, Iosue said. About 105 parking spaces could be added at a cost of about $400,000, he said.

The potential parking lot would be between Center and Franklin streets, in front of the Early Television Museum, 5396 Franklin St., said Anna Subler, communications administrator for Hilliard.

Iosue said he expected to present a parking-lot proposal to City Council on June 10.

