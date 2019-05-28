A 27-year-old Columbus woman was charged by Dublin police with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business at 9:25 p.m. May 11 in the 6600 block of Riverside Drive after police were sent to two restaurants on a report of an intoxicated person.

Police searched for the woman in the Bridge Street District and found her lying on the floor of a business in the 6600 block of Riverside Drive.

According to a police incident report, she was argumentative and hostile toward officers.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 27-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 16 at Emerald Parkway and Post Road.

* A total of $2,693 in cash was reported stolen at 12:50 p.m. May 15 from the 6400 block of Post Road.

* Lighting fixtures used in landscaping were reported stolen May 14 at Summit View Road and Campden Lakes Boulevard.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with deception to obtain a dangerous drug May 14 in the 300 block of South Front Street. Another 22-year-old man was charged with complicity on the same date at the same location.

* A 33-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 12 on Emerald Parkway near Bright Road.

* A 67-year-old woman was charged with OVI May 12 in the 6500 block of Longshore Street.

* Computer hardware and software and a mailbag, valued at $4,700, were reported stolen at 8:33 a.m. May 11 from a vehicle in the 8700 block of Dunsinane Drive.

* A 20-year-old woman was charged with marijuana drug abuse May 10 at the 16.4-mile marker on Interstate 270 North.

* A 37-year-old man was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments May 10 in the 7100 block of Perimeter Drive.