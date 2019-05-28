An initial design concept for Dublin's North Pool would provide two separate pools for leisure and lap swimming.

The design concept was shared with the Dublin community at a public meeting May 22 at Wyandot Elementary School, 5620 Dublinshire Drive.

The city's 2019-23 five-year capital-improvements program includes $7.15 million for design and construction of the pool, Dublin Parks and Recreation director Matt Earman said.

Construction is pending following public input, Earman said. The pool will remain open for the 2019 summer season.

The design concept presented includes a leisure pool, an eight-lane, 25-yard lap pool with an adjoining diving hopper, a small pool for tots, a splash pad and a small pool with a slide.

Keith Hall, principal and owner of MSA Design, who presented the concept, said the open leisure pool in the middle of the space would give the area more of a resort feel.

"I think it's a really nice plan," he said.

Hall also acknowledged that much work is ahead for the project. Design will continue through the end of the year, and the project could go out to bid by the end of the year or the first quarter of 2020, he said.

Construction likely would begin in spring 2020.

Earman said the pool would not be open for the 2020 season, but the city would make accommodations at the South Pool and the Dublin Community Recreation Center.

Any new design concepts would go to the public first, Earman said.

"You'll see this multiple times before it goes anywhere," he said.

Earman said the proposed design concept would provide versatility and flexibility to accommodate recreational and competitive swimming. Lap lanes would be set up to maximize availability.

During the meeting, attendees talked about the importance of providing lap swimming to adult recreational swimmers as well as youths in competitive programs.

Jeff Goliver, a Dublin resident who lives near the pool, said he thought the presentation and design were good.

He said he liked the green space incorporated into the design concept and appreciated that the city is open to input.

Chris Paolini, president of the Dublinshire Homeowners Association, which serves the neighborhood where the pool is located, said he liked that the design concept provided options for adults as well as children.

"This invites me to just come and relax at the pool," he said.

Katy Brown, a board member for the Dublin Dolphins swim team that practices at the pool, said she believes there's a huge opportunity in the design to serve the Dublin community as well as competitive swimmers.

She said adding more lanes or additional length to the lap pool design could accommodate more people.

"With the way Dublin's growing, we need water," she said.

There will be another public meeting for the pool design, but a date has not yet been chosen said Sarah McQuaide, a Dublin public information officer.

