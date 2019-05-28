After a decade, this will be the last year for the 5K run held annually in remembrance of Lyndsey Rice and Kyle Colello.

Colello and Rice were a Dublin Scioto High School couple who were killed in an automobile accident Nov. 28, 2009.

The 10th 5K will be held at 9 a.m. June 8 at Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Road in Dublin.

Paul Colello, Kyle's father, said both the Colello and the Rice families agreed the race's 10th year was a good time to end the event.

"We just felt it was the right time," he said.

They wanted to end the race before participation began to decrease, he said. Between 350 to 400 participants usually attend each year.

The run and an annual golf outing provide funds both families have used to distribute scholarships to Scioto students seeking higher education.

The Colellos and Rices have presented about 90 scholarships totaling approximately $150,000, Colello said.

The golf outing will continue, Colello said. This year's outing will be held July 5 at the Golf Club of Dublin, 5805 Eiterman Road, Dublin.

Both Tim Rice, Lyndsey's father, and Colello said they also plan to continue awarding scholarships for the foreseeable future.

The community has been very generous for a decade, Rice said of the 5K.

"It's a good time to end it," he said.

Although Rice said he does not know everyone who attends the 5K each year, he knows hundreds of them. Some participants are not runners, but they walk the course or participate in the memory walk for Kyle and Lyndsey, he said.

Some attendees, he said, come each year to support the parents.

Colello said he is most surprised by those who did not have a relationship with Kyle or Lyndsey, but return yearly to partcipate.

Some people didn't know Lyndsey and Kyle, Colello said, but have been inspired by their story.

To know that Kyle and Lyndsey are still loved even after 10 years "gives us some peace," he said.

For more information about the 5K, visit runsignup.com/ lyndseyandkyle5k.

To sign up for the memorial golf outing, visit lyndseyandkylememorialscramble.weebly.com.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah