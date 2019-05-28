Someone walked through a drying concrete patio, causing $15,000 worth of damage, between 8:35 p.m. May 16 and 2 a.m. May 17 in the 100 block of Thurman Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The vandal left several footprints, according to reports.

Police observed several scrape marks on the concrete patio, which appeared to have been made deliberately, reports said.

In other recent incidents reports from the area:

* Two men said they were assaulted at 1:46 a.m. May 18 in the 500 block of Thurman Avenue.

One victim said he was hit in the stomach with a ball bat. The second victim said the attacker hit him in the right leg.

Both were taken to the hospital and treated for their wounds. No one had been arrested as of May 23.

* A $7,000 Jeep Cherokee, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen between 12:01 and 8:53 a.m. May 21 in the 1300 block of South Fourth Street.

* A $1,500 Honda CRV, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen at 10:41 a.m. May 21 in the 100 block of South Front Street.

A woman told police she was giving someone a ride and stopped at a store. The passenger stayed in the vehicle, according to reports. The woman said she entered the store and when she returned, the passenger and the car were gone.

* Two handguns, value unknown, were reported stolen between 9 p.m. May 17 and noon May 18 from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Frankfort Square.

The victim told police the vehicle was unlocked.