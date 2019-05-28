A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of a "defaced" firearm, a misdemeanor, after he accidentally discharged it between 3 and 11 p.m. May 18 on the 4000 block of Cape Hope, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

A resident in an apartment complex discovered a bullet hole in the ceiling and found a bullet on the floor, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

Upon investigating, police contacted a man living in the apartment above and he admitted he accidentally fired a 9mm handgun while putting it away, she said.

Because the serial number had been scratched off the gun, he was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, Litchfield said.

In other Hilliard police incident reports:

* Two televisions worth $726 were reported stolen between 5 and 11:30 p.m. May 17 from a residence on the 3600 block of Scarberry Drive.

The televisions were pawned, Litchfield said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident for theft from a building, according to reports.

The investigation is active, Litchfield said.

* A 32-year-old man was arrested for receiving stolen property, a felony, at 10:35 p.m. May 19 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested on misdemeanor charges of drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:30 a.m. May 20 in the 4500 block of Ember Square.

A 28-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on misdemeanor charges of drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:10 a.m. May 21 on the 6300 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* Scrap metal was reported stolen at 11 a.m. May 20 in the 3700 block of Parkway Lane. Property loss was reported at $350.