It’s official.

Gahanna residents will choose between Laurie Jadwin and Ryan Jolley in selecting their next mayor in November’s general election.

The Franklin County Board of Elections released official, final results May 28 from the May 7 primary. Laurie A. Jadwin was the top vote-getter with 3,396 votes, followed by Ryan Jolley with 1,876 and Stephen Renner with 1,827 or 47.84%, 26.43% and 25.74%, respectively.

The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

In order to fall within an automatic-recount range, candidate totals must be within 0.5%, said Aaron Sellers, public-information officer for the elections board. The difference between Jolley and Renner is 49 votes or 0.69%.

Before provisional and outstanding absentee ballots were counted, there was a 47-vote difference between Jolley and Renner, or 0.67%.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla