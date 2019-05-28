Lisa Hagen



Mapleton Elementary School



Residence: Nova



Age: 49



Job title: Head Custodian



How long at district: 22 years



Family: Three of the absolute best brothers I could ask for, Dave, Scott and Nick.



What is the most rewarding part of your position?



The children who walk through the front doors, along with all the hugs and high-fives I get each day make my day. They are all very special to me in their own way and I just love them. I try to do my best to make a child who needs it smile and know someone cares.



What is the most challenging?



Knowing that some of them face challenges that I can’t help.



If you weren’t doing this, you’d be ... ?



Working at the racetrack full time.



Tell us something about the students you deal with most people don’t know or appreciate?



That each one holds a special place and I wish I could do more for them.



How do you unwind after a long day at work?



I love to work in my yard with my flowers, and be in the pool!



The students and coworkers would be surprised to know that you ...?



I work at Dragway 42, I have been there for 19 years and I have also drag raced.



What is the one responsibility about your position you didn’t know existed before taking it?



That it is not just a job, it is more like having a huge extended family.







Mark Jackson and Christine L. Jackson



Black River High School



Residence: West Salem



How long at district: 47 years



Family: Ralph Koons, Jordian (Tipton) Jackson, J.T. Armstrong, Cassandra Armstrong, Tyler Jackson



What is the most rewarding part of your position?



Watching all the kids progress through school, growing up. Seeing their excitement and all the smiles. Hearing the ‘Did you see that or Did you hear me.’ Not just our own kids’ excitement, all of them as well.



What is the most challenging?



Finding new fundraisers that meet our ability to get what we see behind the scenes and they get what they need to fulfill their goals.



If you weren’t doing this, you’d be ...?



Not sure what we would be doing, can’t imagine doing anything else really.



Tell us something about the students you deal with most people don’t know or appreciate.



One example, during band competition, we walk with the kids either pushing equipment or instruments, we get to share in their nervousness and excitement calming before going on the field with encouragement or a smile.



How do you unwind after a long day at work?



Mark works third shift and I’m fortunate to be a stay-at-home-mom, so usually our end of the day is when he gets up. We’re here at the school planning or setting something up for the next event.



The students and coworkers would be surprised to know that you ...?



Our kids will be the fourth generation to graduate from this school.



What is the one responsibility about your position you didn’t know existed before taking it?



We somewhat knew what our commitments would be going into this for the kids, but didn't realize how much of a heartfelt impact the kids would have on us.