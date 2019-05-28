Two Powell women reported having hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from their vehicles earlier this month.

On the afternoon of May 19, a woman told Delaware County Sheriff's deputies someone broke the window of her vehicle while it was parked in the 4100 block of Liberty Road.

In addition to the damage to the vehicle, the victim reported a purse and its contents, worth about $400, were missing.

Overnight May 20, another woman reported having her vehicle broken into while it was parked in the 9400 block of Ireland Court.

The woman reported a missing purse and its contents, along with some clothing, are worth more than $500.

In other recent Delaware County Sheriff's reports:

* A resident of the 200 block of Tack Court reported someone smashed a rear window of the home between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 13.

* Someone damaged the walls and sidewalk outside Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, around 9:15 a.m. May 14, reports said.

About $1,000 in damage was reported.

Reports do not indicate the type of vandalism that occurred.