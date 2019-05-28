Trucks overturned, golf-ball-sized hail fell and one person may have been struck by lightning as strong storms, possibly including at least one tornado, passed through central Ohio Monday night, May 27.

The greatest damage appeared to be in Pickaway County, where sections of U.S. Route 23 near Circleville and other roads remained closed early Tuesday. A possible tornado knocked over power lines and strewed debris over roads in the county. The storm overturned trucks at Love’s Truck Stop on Route 23 in Circleville, and one person in the Laurelville area in Hocking County was injured, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office told WBNS-10TV.

Tornado sirens began to sound in Franklin County at 11:45 p.m. Reports of golf-ball-size hail were reported in the Westerville area. Heavy lightning and heavy rain were reported in Jefferson Township.

A person was taken to the hospital after reportedly being struck by lightning in Radnor Township in Delaware County, according to county dispatchers.

But central Ohio did not appear to sustain the level of damage reported in Dayton and other parts of western Ohio. American Electric Power reported 1,500 customers were without power in Franklin County early Tuesday, among the 5 million people in the state as a whole who lost electricity in the storms.

