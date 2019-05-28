A woman in the 2000 block of Cheshire Road reported someone attempted to break into her residence but was thwarted by double-paned glass.

According to police reports, the incident took place between 2:45 p.m. May 8 and 9:55 a.m. May 9.

The woman told police someone broke the first pane of glass to a window on the side of her residence, but the second pane of glass was not broken and entry was not gained.

The report didn't state if the woman was home at the time of the incident.

In other Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A woman in the 1800 block of Stanford Road reported the theft of $5,850 between noon May 10 and 3 p.m. May 14. No other details were provided.

* A purse valued at $2,000, stereo and television equipment valued at $400, computer equipment valued at $300 and household items valued at $20 were reported stolen from a house in the 3500 block of Prestwick Court South between 11:30 a.m. and 12:38 p.m. May 13.

* A man in the 1700 block of Cambridge Boulevard reported his residence was broken into and $100 in cash and a credit card were stolen between 11 p.m. May 11 and 2 a.m. May 12.

* A bicycle valued at $150 was reported stolen from an unlocked garage in the 4800 block of Dierker Road between 10 p.m. May 4 and noon May 5.

* A bike valued at $500 was stolen from an unlocked garage in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue between 11 p.m. May 8 and 8 a.m. May 9.

* A 29-year-old Columbus man and a 38-year-old Whitehall man were charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing after allegedly attempting to enter a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Mayfield Drive between 3:19 and 3:26 a.m. May 9.

* A 27-year-old Los Angeles woman was charged with criminal trespassing and menacing after allegedly refusing to leave a man's apartment in the 5300 block of Riverside Drive and threatening the life of a police officer between 1:16 and 1:40 p.m. May 8.

* A man in the 2800 block of Mt. Holyoke Road reported the theft of Adderall tablets valued at $214 between 11:11 and 11:12 a.m. May 6.