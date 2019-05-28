Genoa Township police conducted a traffic stop at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., at 7:12 a.m. May 23 and arrested a 24-year-old Virginia resident, a 17-year-old Columbus resident and a 16-year-old Columbus resident for possessing drug-abuse instruments.

The 24-year-old was arrested for an open container of liquor and contributing to unruliness, according to reports.

The car the subjects were in was a stolen vehicle from Columbus. Each received a summons.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A Grove City resident reported May 9 that her credit card had several unknown charges and she thought a skimmer might be in Westerville.

* An unknown suspect stole $1,258.66 at 11 p.m. May 6 at a business in the 500 block of South State Street. An employee notified Westerville police on May 9. Nothing was damaged in the business and the incident is still under investigation.