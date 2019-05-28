A robbery was reported to Whitehall police at 6:23 p.m. May 22 at a store in the 900 block of South Hamilton Road.

A Columbus woman told police a person threatened her and took a box of diapers from her while she was at the store.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested an 11-year-old Whitehall boy, an 11-year-old Columbus boy and a 12-year-old Columbus boy, each for criminal mischief and theft, at 3:05 p.m. May 19 at a business in the 3900 block of East Broad Street, according to reports.

* An assault was reported at 2:10 p.m. May 15 at Beechwood Elementary School, 455 Beechwood Road.

An educational aide was attempting to detain a boy from running away from the school when he bit her hand, according to reports. No charges will be filed against the 9-year-old boy, reports said.

* Burglaries were reported at 2:30 a.m. May 15 in the 3900 block of East Main Street; at 5:15 p.m. May 15 in the 200 block of North Hamilton Road; at 7:35 a.m. May 16 in the 400 block of North Hamilton Road; and at 3:55 p.m. May 22 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 12:05 p.m. May 15, 11 a.m. May 17 and 2:35 p.m. May 22 in the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:55 a.m. May 17 in the 500 block of Westphal Avenue; at 6:30 p.m. May 17 in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road; at 9:50 p.m. May 18 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 10:50 p.m. May 19 in the 100 block of Patricia Lane; and at 9:20 a.m. May 23 in the 4600 block of Poth Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 10:55 a.m. May 15 in the 5200 block of East Main Street; at 2:40 p.m. May 19 in the 3600 block of East Main Street; and at 8:50 a.m. May 22 in the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive.

* Property destruction was reported at 2:35 p.m. May 15 in the 4600 block of East Main Street; at 9:05 a.m. May 17 in the 4400 block of East Broad Street; at 10:20 a.m. May 18 in the 1000 block of Fairway Boulevard; at 5:05 p.m. May 19 in the 1000 block of Fountain Lane; at 8:30 p.m. May 20 in the 200 block of North Yearling Road; and at 1:10 p.m. May 22 in the 4400 block of East Broad Street.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. May 15 in the 100 block of Beechwood Road and at 12:35 a.m. May 19 in the 400 block of Mayflower Boulevard.