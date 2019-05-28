Worthington's Highline Coffee Co. has expanded next door into the former Pure Cottage shop at 693 High St. as a result of its popularity and an increase in business, according to its owner.

"The community was asking for it," said owner Christie Bruffy, a Dublin resident. "They always said, 'We would love it if you had a bigger place.' "

She said the coffee shop, which serves coffee, tea, other beverages and pastries, opened in 2015 in the brick building off High Street, just south of the Village Green.

The expanded shop opened May 1, with the address for the business changing from 691 High St. to 693 High St.

Bruffy said the coffee shop was able to survive in 275 square feet at the 691 High St. storefront for 3 1/2 years, but purchasing the adjacent space always was in the back of her mind.

Bruffy said no immediate changes to the hours, menu or staff are planned.

However, she said, on June 1, she plans to start seasonal hours for the summer and might decide to continue them.

She said the shop would be open this summer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The current hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Bruffy said she has been able to cover an increase in business with the current roster of employees.

"Since day 1 of opening the expansion, we've had an increase in business," she said.

Jeff Kayati, property manager for the building, said Barb Guzzo, the previous tenant at 693 High St. and owner of Pure Cottage, retired in January. Pure Cottage closed when she retired.

"We knew she was in transition," he said.

Kayati said he started working with Bruffy last fall to move Highline into the space.

The back portion of the coffee shop is shared with Branch Line Leather Co., a handcrafted-leatherwear studio, and Shift Studios, a jewelry studio.

Kayati said the shared space is a little over 1,500 square feet.

He said the transition went smoothly despite the age of the building.

"Any time you knock a hole in a 100-year-old brick wall, you're going to have some issues," Kayati said.

Bruffy said she was excited and decided to expand when the space became available.

"If I don't take this, someone else will," she said. "I really didn't want to leave downtown; it would have been really hard to find something."

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia