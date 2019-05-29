Our annual awards recognize outstanding classroom achievements.

Chances are, you can name at least one teacher who had a significant impact on your education. No doubt you want the same for your own children.

Today’s teachers face myriad changes and challenges, regardless of what grade or subject they teach. From technology to individualized instruction to test scores, educators have a broad set of responsibilities to juggle while helping their students succeed.

To recognize those educators who go above and beyond in the classroom, Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News are proud to partner again on the 2019 Teachers of the Year awards. The project, in its sixth year, recognizes three outstanding Central Ohio educators: one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

As always, we kicked off the effort by mailing letters to principals and school district communications staffers, explaining the recognition program and urging them to nominate worthy teachers. The project was also promoted in print and on the websites and social media pages of Parent and ThisWeek.

Nominations, which were taken online Jan. 2-30, came from school districts all around the region. They were authored by parents, students, colleagues, administrators and family members. Our editorial staffs reviewed all of the submissions, did some independent research and chose 15 finalists (five per category).

Readers voted online March 7-27 to determine the three winners, who were recognized at surprise awards ceremonies at their schools. This is the first time that all three winners have come from the same school district. Each received a Cameron Mitchell Restaurants gift card as well as a framed certificate and banner.

Congratulations to all of our 2019 Teachers of the Year honorees.

>>Westerville schools sweep Teachers of the Year awards with Ledford, Delligatti, Maloy<<

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Jim Ledford, Alcott Elementary School, Westerville City School District

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Scott Delligatti, Genoa Middle School, Westerville City School District

HIGH SCHOOL

Cait Maloy, Westerville North High School, Westerville City School District

2018 Teachers of the Year

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Rita Crego, first grade, Taylor Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg City School District

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Rob Niedermeyer, STEM Middle at Baldwin Road Junior High School, Reynoldsburg City School District

HIGH SCHOOL

Michael Kunselman, Gahanna Lincoln High School, Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District

Past winners

2017

Amy Anderson, third grade, Buckeye Woods Elementary School (South-Western City School District)

Mary Potter, fifth-grade language arts, the Wellington School

Kristy Halleck, math, Central Crossing High School (South-Western City School District)

2016

Buffy Burroughs, first grade, Avondale Elementary School (Columbus City Schools)

Julie Mizer, eighth-grade math, Hilliard Memorial Middle School (Hilliard City School District)

Marcella Cua, visual arts, Briggs High School (Columbus City Schools)

2015

Krista Hyme, kindergarten, Johnnycake Corners Elementary School (Olentangy Local School District)

Lisa Picou, fifth-grade math, Buckeye Valley Middle School (Buckeye Valley Local School District)

Cynthia Macioce, drama, Gahanna Lincoln High School (Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools)

2013

Judges’ Choice Winners

Sequoia Temple, kindergarten, Maize Elementary School (Columbus City Schools)

Pamela Reed, sixth-grade English and language arts, Buckeye Middle School (Columbus City Schools)

Susan Burnett, grades 9-12 intervention specialist, Cruiser Academy (Groveport Madison School District)

People’s Choice Winner

Abby Farris, second grade, Glacier Ridge Elementary School (Dublin City School District)